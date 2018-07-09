Mildred M. Kovacs

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
16 views

Mildred M. Kovacs, née Mahon, 93, of Brick, formerly of Metuchen and Long Beach Island, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 2, 2018.

She was born at St. Peter’s Hospital in New Brunswick. Mildred lived in several places during her life in New Jerey, such as Brick, Edison, Long