Jean M. Dailey

Jean M. Dailey, 93, of Wall Township, passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.

Born in 1924 in Newark, Jean was a lifelong resident of Belleville until moving to Allaire Country Club Estates, Wall Township, 12 years ago. A 1942 graduate of Belleville High School, Jean received her bachelor’s degree