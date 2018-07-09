Borough loses its appeal of 2015 Taylor Pavilion decision

BELMAR — An Appellate Division panel has unanimously upheld a lower court’s ruling that the borough violated the state election law by providing misleading and extraneous information in connection with a November 2015 referendum on funding for the Taylor Pavilion rebuilding project.

The three-judge panel on Monday rejected the borough’s appeal of the 2015 ruling by Superior Court Judge Katie A. Gummer, ordering the borough to pay the residents group that brought the suit $47,306.88 in court costs, comprised of $36,940, plus costs of $1,131 and a 25 percent fee enhancement, according to the group’s attorney, Kenneth Pringle.

Mr. Pringle said that the resident’s group will be filing a motion with the Appellate Division next week “for interest on Judge Gummer’s award, plus an award of our attorneys’ fees incurred since the trial court decision.”

The borough’s appeal was argued before appellate judges Douglas M. Fasciale, Judge Thomas W. Sumners and Judge Scott J. Moynihan who unanimously upheld Judge Gummer’s Oct. 23, 2015 ruling.

William W. Northgrave, of McManimon, Scotland & Baumann, LLC, represented the borough.

Belmar voters approved the Taylor Pavilion project by 17 votes in the November referendum and the rebuilt pavilion was opened to the public in May of 2017.

