45th Annual Market on the Plaza offered crafts, food, art

MANASQUAN — Vendors filled Old Squan Plaza on Sunday, July 8, for the 45th Annual Market on the Plaza by the Manasquan Volunteer Engine Company #2 Ladies Auxiliary.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., vendors sold a wide array of crafts, art, food and services to market goers.

The market, which was rescheduled from its original date, July 1st, because of the extreme heat, was one of a few fundraisers put on by the Ladies Auxiliary.

Lynn Wagner and President of the Ladies Auxiliary Phyllis Harris, sat at the Manasquan Firehouse, across from the market, offering snack, coffee and drinks. They both seemed pleased with this year’s market, despite the date change.

“It’s just a community thing,” said Ms. Wagner. “We donate to different things in town with the money we make.”

The Ladies Auxiliary uses this money to create scholarships, along with giving back to the community supporting families in need during the holiday season.

There were around 22 vendors at this year’s market and a large number of them participate every year, according to Ms. Harris.

