Police: Charges pending after jet ski accident

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending in connection with a June 30 jet ski accident involving two minors, one of whom had to be medevaced to a local hospital due to his injuries, state police said.

According to Lt. Theodore Schafer, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police, the two underage users were operating two motorized watercrafts off the bayfront, in the area of South Drive, at the time of the incident, about 2 p.m. Saturday.

Lt. Schafer said Tuesday that it had not yet been determined which driver had collided with the other. The accident remained under investigation by the New Jersey State Police as of Thursday. Both jet skis were owned by the parents of one of the minors, he said.

“You have to be 16 years of age to run a jet ski,” Lt. Schafer said. “These are extremely powerful and extremely dangerous machines and these two youths were unlicensed and underage.”

“You’ve got to have a boating safety certificate [to obtain a license],” he added.

One of the youths, a male 13-year-old from Mahwah was airlifted from the scene after sustaining serious injuries during the collision. He was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

The other minor, a 15-year-old male from Franklin Lakes, was transported to the same hospital for minor injuries.

No update on the condition of the minors had been provided by state police or Jersey Shore University Medical Center as of Thursday.

