Point Beach tallies tab for social media-driven beach party

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — After shutting down plans for a social media-driven beach party, borough officials are going after the event organizers to recoup the costs of preparing for a potentially large-scale, unsanctioned crowd.

Councilman Thomas Toohey made a motion at the Tuesday, July 3, borough council meeting that the borough demand payment from the numerous social media organizers of the event, that was planned for Friday, June 29.

“This event was unsanctioned. No permit was applied for by the organizers or issued by the governing body. However, it required an extraordinary outlay of municipal resources so here’s what happens now, these guys are getting the bill,” said Councilman Toohey.

Councilman Toohey asked that Chief of Police Joseph Michigan meet with Borough Administrator Christine Riehl to tally the amount extra that was spent to increase the police presence on Friday, June 29, in response to the party, so the borough can seek repayment from organizers.

“I’d ask that the governing body authorize the borough attorney to draft a letter to the event organizers, who have been identified by police, accompanying these expenditures with an expectation of payment for said expenditures within the next 30 days,” Councilman Toohey said.

“I would also ask that if and when payment is not remitted, this council supports taking legal action against the members of Demon [Brothers] Entertainment, the event organizers,” he added.

“Additionally, and moving forward, I would ask that the council authorize the attorney to research the amendment of our current special event ordinance to reflect municipal expenses as part of the penalty for planning and/or promoting and/or executing an unsanctioned event.”

