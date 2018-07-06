Lavallette celebrates Fourth of July with parade, fireworks

LAVALLETTE — The borough celebrated the Fourth of July in the way that has become a tradition in town, with music, fireworks and a parade.

Festivities kicked off on Sunday evening with a concert of patriotic music by the Wilbur Wittemann Orchestra taking place at the Gazebo in Centennial Park.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the main event, fireworks, lit up the night sky in a burst of colors that reflected off the surface of Barnegat Bay, which was filled with scattered boaters viewing the fireworks as well.

“It was the best fireworks display that we’ve had in years. That’s not just me saying it a lot of people said that it was the best one they had ever seen here,” said Council President Anita Zalom.

Mayor Walter LaCicero echoed the council president’s comments regarding the fireworks.

“What a fireworks display we had, I think it was the best one I’ve ever seen here,” the mayor said.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.