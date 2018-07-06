Kells earns Female Athlete of the Year

POINT BEACH — Kylee Kells solidified her name in Point Beach athletic history during her senior campaign, bringing the softball program its first sectional title and finishing as the fifth winningest singles tennis player in school history.

“I’m not playing any sports in college so I knew I really wanted to make my mark whenever my sports career ended, and I definitely did,” said Kells, who is attending Villanova University in the fall.

“I couldn’t even imagine having a better season than this. When I walk back in the school, I’ll see our numbers on the wall and it will bring back so many good memories.”

A four-year starter for both softball and tennis and the vice president of the 2018 graduating senior class, Kells exemplifies what it truly means to be a student-athlete. Aside from her athletic achievements, she also finished third in her class with a 101.6192 GPA.

“Hard work,” said Kells on her success. “I’ve worked hard my entire life and I have the support of my family, coaches and friends.”

Kells began her athletic domination in the fall, but really showcased her talents during the spring with her main sport, softball.

The now former Garnet Gull led her team from both inside the circle and the box, ending her senior season with a 1.033 ERA and a .541 batting average.

She also reached career milestones of her 100th hit and 500th strikeout, ultimately finishing with 619 strikeouts and 110 hits on her career.

“Reaching 500 was amazing in itself, but over 600 is even crazier,” Kells said. “I couldn’t think of doing that as a freshman at all. It felt really good to not only help on the defensive side but a lot on the offensive side too.”

Looking at her senior year as a whole, Kells struck out a total of 187 batters, gave up just 38 hits, while having 36 of her own with 33 RBI and 29 scored runs. But what really stood out this season was her playoff run when she retired 50 batters and gave up nine runs in just five games pitched.

“She came in clutch in a lot of big games … and that started our run,” said Beach softball head coach Silvio DeCristofano.

