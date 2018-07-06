Bike decorating an Independence Day tradition [photo gallery]

MANASQUAN — It was the borough’s biggest turnout yet for this year’s Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 3. The day included a bicycle decorating contest, a parade, fireworks, a live band and more.





Celebrations started with the borough’s annual Bike Decorating Contest, where according to Ray Summers, tourism chair, there were between 130 to 140 children who participated; this number is up from an estimated 100 participants last year.

“It’s hard to choose the winners when you have that many [participants], it was a big crowd,” Mr. Summers said.

The contest was held at the Little League Field and competitors adorned their bikes in different ways. New this year was the added presence of Manasquan Bike Shop, which offered to help fix the bikes of any contestants who needed it, free of charge. The shop also handed out free T-shirts.

Several winners were selected in the competition, with an additional three children receiving “Mayor’s Choice” honors, selected by Manasquan Mayor Edward Donovan.

Winners — for 4 years old and under, Gus Mantone [first], Olivia Wilson [second] and Julia Corderi [third]; 5 to 6, Hunter Griffin [first], Hailey Wilson [second] and Evan Vitola [third]; 7 to 8, Calixta Jennaro [first], Tray Gristanger [second] and Carly Hingher [third]; 9 to 12, Carter Hillsdon [first]; Lilly Nordell [second]; and Lucas Kuvu [third].

Mayor’s choice —for 4 years old and under, Tucker Griffin; 5 to 6, Jase Johnson; 7 to Jaime Textor; and 9 to 12, Lucia Kehoe.

