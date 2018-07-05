Wall residents oppose Glen Oaks housing development

WALL TOWNSHIP – Dozens of residents who attended the township committee meeting on Wednesday, June 27, said they fear the proposed Glenn Oaks development will exacerbate existing traffic problems and flooding on Allenwood Road.

“My concern with the Mount Laurel ordinance is not so much affordable housing as the density of the project proposed,” said David Seliga of Allenwood Road. “We’re in a semi-rural area, and now this is a total flip.”

The ordinance is an effort by the township to meet its affordable housing obligation mandated by the landmark state Supreme Court Mount Laurel decision. A formal public hearing, second reading and vote on the ordinance are set for the committee’s July 25 meeting.

The ordinance targets the Glenn Oaks development of townhouses and garden apartments planned for a 20-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Route 138 and Allenwood Road. Glenn Oaks would contain 180 residential units, of which 24 would be designated as affordable and the rest market rate.

