Residents express dismay over anti-Semitism case

WALL TOWNSHIP — The settlement of a $1.25 million lawsuit by a former employee over anti-Semitic harassment by co-workers drew questions and criticism at the June 27 township committee meeting.

Susan Sansone of Atlantic Avenue said the township had put residents in the position of having their tax dollars used to settle a lawsuit caused by “disgusting” behavior.

“Hate should have no home in this town,” Ms. Sansone said, adding that the township should have “zero tolerance” for the type of “disgusting comments that were made.”

The township is paying half the cost of the settlement with former public works employee Brandon Jacobs and its insurance carrier is covering the other half.

Committeeman Dominick DiRocco told residents: “No one was more disturbed to read the complaint than the people sitting up here on the dais. It was like a punch in the gut for all of us.” “Harassment has no place in this town. We immediately pivoted on what we can do about it. We’re going to keep creating an inclusive environment for our employees,” he said.

