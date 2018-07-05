Council names Ed Gunnell acting Heights Chief

Spring Lake Heights — Municipal hall was a sea of blue on Monday night as Spring Lake Heights’ finest packed into the room to welcome their new acting chief, Chief Edward Gunnell.

Mr. Gunnell has been serving on the force since 1998 and is SLHPD’s longest serving officer. He had recently been promoted to Lieutenant in January and when former chief David Petriken announced his retirement on June 18, leaving a void in leadership.

The council quickly moved through an otherwise simple and quick agenda to arrive at the reason most people came.

“After conferring with the borough administrator, and speaking with some members of the department based on what we’ve worked on so far I have accepted the recommendation that we have on the resolution to appoint Lieutenant A Gunnell as our acting police chief,” council president Chris Campion said.

“I’ll make that motion proudly,” responded an enthusiastic councilman Richard Diver.

The council unanimously approved of Mr. Gunnell’s appointment and a long standing ovation followed for the new chief. Mayor Thomas O’Brien and councilman Joe Tompey were not





