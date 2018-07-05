Book and craft sales to share the boardwalk July 13-15

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Public Library will host its annual “Friends of the Library Book Fair at the Boardwalk,” a three-day event that will take place at the same place as the Avon Boardwalk Craft Fair.

The library will host the book fair at the Avon Pavilion July 13 to 15. The hours for each day vary, from 12 to 4 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.

The library will accept book donations all three days. All books aside from text- books and encyclopedias will be accepted. There is no box at the library for donations to be accepted.

“We have a shed and that has been full for the season,” said Sheila Watson, library director. People have been donating books throughout the year and there is no more room for books to be placed there.

During the book fair, the library will offer books, audio, videos and childrens items for people to peruse through.

The Craft Fair will be held on Saturday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will offer a variety of vendors, most notably the Avon Garden Club, well-known for sponsoring the craft fair, which it has been doing since 1997.

