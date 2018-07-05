2018 Holiday Express Golf Classic tees off July 16

BRIELLE — The 16th annual 2018 Holiday Express Golf Classic will take place at the Manasquan River Golf Club on Riverview Drive on Monday, July 16, raising funds for Holiday Express to keep up its mission to help those in need.

The cost of $450 includes green fees, a cart, a gift for each golfer, on-course refreshments, a special gourmet treat at the halfway house, lunch, a cocktail reception, an awards dinner, gift auctions and entertainment. A caddie will also be assigned to each foursome.

Even non-golfers can get involved and come out to enjoy the cocktail reception and the awards dinner, for $75.

Krista Newbert, public re- lations director for Holiday Express, has helped out with the event for 14 years and said she is excited about this year’s outing.

“Personally, I think it’s a great day for a great cause,”