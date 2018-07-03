Richard P. Flammer

Richard P. Flammer, 96, of Brick, formerly of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, with his wife Patricia by his side.

Richard was born in Camden, and went to Moorestown High School. Richard was a Maintenance Supervisor for the NJ Highway Authority. He was