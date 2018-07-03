Carmine J. Galdieri II, D.D.S., 78, of Morristown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 30, 2018 following a long and brave battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Carmine was born and raised in Morristown. He attended St. Margaret’s School, Delbarton School, Franklin and Marshall College, and Fairleigh Dickinson School of Dentistry