Borough council authorizes affordable housing settlement

MANASQUAN — A resolution authorizing a legal settlement with the Fair Share Housing Center was approved by the borough council on Monday night.

The Fair Share suit was aimed at forcing the borough to permit the development of affordable housing in Manasquan.

The authorization covers an overall housing plan that includes housing units that are expected to be part of two projects proposed by developer William Sepe, on Broad Street and Union Avenue.

“The court basically said to settle on the density and the number of affordable housing units,” said Council President Michael Mangan. “That was when they did the 22 on Broad, 23 on Union, with nine affordables on Union; that is part of the agreement.”

The details of Mr. Sepe’s proposed projects will be worked out in a separate resolution, Mr. Mangan said, possibly at the next council meeting on July 16.

