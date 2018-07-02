William E. Higgins

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
17 views

William E. Higgins, 79, formerly of Manasquan, passed away on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Bill was born in Newark and raised in Irvington. He moved to Manasquan in 1970 and in recent years lived in Brick. He was a greenskeeper at Spring Meadow Golf Course for many years before retiring. He was a member