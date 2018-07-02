Jack A. Homer

Jack A Homer, 88, of Lavallette, and Largo, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2018 in St. Pete, Florida.

Jack was born and raised in Lavallette and moved to Florida in 1996. He graduated Point Pleasant Beach High School in 1948. Jack was a commercial diver owning Homer Diving Services. Jack is predeceased by