Dr. Deidre Day Sieck

Star News Group Staff
Dr. Deidre Day Sieck, D.O., 43, of Belmar, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. She was born on April 7, 1975 at Jersey Shore Medical Center.

She went to St. Rose Grammar School and then graduated from St. Rose High School in 1993. It was while she was in high school that she