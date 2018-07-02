Donald M. Ball

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
21 views

Donald M. Ball, 77, of Lakewood, passed away on Monday, July 2, 2018.

Mr. Ball was born in Newark and lived in Nutley until coming to the shore as a young child. He was a long-time resident of the shore area, graduating from St. Catharine’s Grammar School, Manasquan High School and Monmouth