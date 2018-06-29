Twelfth Avenue condo projects draw crowd to zoning board

BELMAR — Over 200 people attended Thursday night’s Board of Adjustment meeting in Belmar, as two condo proposals for 12th Avenue were on the agenda. One was withdrawn, the other tabled to July 25.

The attorney for both 12th Avenue applications, William Shipers of Shamy, Shipers and Lonski, spoke on behalf of his clients during the meeting.

Fredrick Niemann, an attorney for 12th Avenue resident Arthur Ammermuller, said that the Edelman Investment Group LLC, the Belmar Inn property, never sent out a second notification to residents after changes had been made to the original plans.

In addition, board attorney Kevin Kennedy said that, he believed, the updated plans were not submitted to the borough at least 10 days before the meeting and that the board engineer, the borough’s zoning officer and the board itself had not seen the new plans before the meeting, which is all normal protocol.

It was at Mr. Kennedy’s recommendation that the application was moved to July 25, a special meeting which was requested by Mr. Shipers co-counsel David Lonski, for the applicants to send out new notification and for the board and other important parties to review the application.

The applicants for 109 12th Avenue Inc. and Belmar A & Belmar B 10712 Realty LLC, the Berkley Hotel property, withdrew their application for their lot consolidation and 24-unit condominium building.

Mr. Shipers said that applicant Vincent Falcone, along with his partners, wish to “reconsider” their application after hearing the dissent from the surrounding community. The request to withdraw was approved unanimously by the board.

