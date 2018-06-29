Point Beach crashes beach party plans

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Borough police plan to step up patrols of the boardwalk this weekend despite the cancellation of an unsanctioned beach party promoted on social media.

Chief of Police Joseph Michigan explained the decision Wednesday, noting the police department remains ready and prepared for any event that may take place on the weekend before the Fourth of July holiday.

“I am constantly in contact with surrounding departments and with it being a holiday weekend we’re still going to have a heavy presence and we’re preparing for anything that could happen,” the chief said.

Mayor Stephen Reid said the police department is working with other local, county and state agencies on the matter.

“Our detectives got in contact with the organizers and got them to shut it down … The police department worked with the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, the state police and other departments were put on notice as well,” the mayor said.

Prior to the event’s cancellation, Toby Wolf, spokeswoman for Jenkinson’s Boardwalk said Jenkinson’s has been in contact with local law enforcement.

“I can say that we were alerted to the rumors late last week and have been in communication with local law enforcement. Overall, people will see a larger security presence in Point Pleasant Beach. We have strict beach rules which will, as always, be fully enforced,” Ms. Wolf said.

