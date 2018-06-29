Changing of the guard for Brick schools chief

Brick Township — Despite being in the top spot at the district for only a year, the tenure of Dennis Filippone has brought substantial changes to the Brick Public Schools at a time of security threats, a looming budget crisis and a shift in educational policies.

“Do I think I had a successful year? I do. We got through some really tough stuff,” said Mr. Filippone, who was appointed acting superintendent last year. He previously spent 40 years in the district.

“We started the year with a fire in one of our buildings, we had a fight at the opening football game which we had to work all year to fix and we had a lot of turmoil with the budget up until now trying to fight this new bill that will crush our district. “I think it was a year we could be proud of,” said Mr. Filippone, who will continue as the district director of planning.

