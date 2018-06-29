Building is booming in Mantoloking

Mantoloking — Six years after Superstorm Sandy caused the ocean to envelop the borough, a record number of building permits have been issued this year.

“The Borough of Mantoloking is seeing very significant progress regarding the construction and refurbishing of homes throughout the town,” Lance White, borough council president, said this week. “This is a vitally important process as we continue to recover from Hurricane Sandy.”

When Superstorm Sandy innundated Mantoloking in October 2012, the entire community was impacted. Some 40 homes were completely lost as the sea swept them away. Some homeowners fared better, with only certain parts of their homes, such as lower stories, flooding. For others, their homes had to be knocked down due to the extent of the damage.

Currently, Mantoloking has around 425 homes and around 95 to 96 vacant lots. “I think we are still 25 to 30 losts fewer than pre-Sandy,” Mr. White said.

For the borough’s construction department, an increase in the workload is all the evidence that is needed that the town is the middle of a building boom.

“As you could see just by driving around, there is quite a bit of construction going on in town so that is very encouraging,” Todd Morgano, construction code official for the borough, said at a council meeting on June 12. “Permits so far this year we have issued 116 which is very good. This is a small town there is a lot going on.”

