Brick man arrested on child porn charge

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A township resident has been arrested on a possession of child pornography charge following an investigation involving international, federal, county and local agencies.

On Thursday, June 28, Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph D. Coronato and Brick Township Chief of Police James Riccio announced the arrest of David Michael Courtney, 18, of Brick.

Mr. Courtney has been charged with one count of third-degree possession of child pornography.

According to a release from the Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Courtney came under suspicion when a referral from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was made to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations [HSI], advising that “a group was identified as sharing child pornography and originating out of Canada.”

According to the release, an investigation revealed that an active investigation was already being conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s High Tech Crime Unit [HTCU] which “had direct connectivity to the referral received” and had already determined “Mr. Courtney to be the source of the images emanating from Ocean County.”

On June 27, members of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, HTCU, HSI and Brick Township Police Department executed a search warrant at Waters Edge Court in the municipality.

“The court-approved search resulted in evidence supporting the above charge,” the release states.

“The charge was approved by Senior Assistant Prosecutor Kristin Pressman and Mr. Courtney was arrested.”

According to the release, Mr. Courtney is currently being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a court appearance.