Baseball, circa 1864, comes to Brielle Park on June 30

BRIELLE — The Mid-Atlantic Vintage Baseball League will take the field at Brielle Park on Saturday, June 30, at noon and organizers promise an unforgettable experience.

Two rival teams, The Monmouth Furnace Base Ball Club and The Mutual Base Ball Club of New York, will go head to head, playing baseball by 1864 rules.

“It’ll be a blast from the past,” said Peter Albertelli, vice president of the Union Landing Historical Society [ULHS] who is partnering with the Brielle Recreation department to sponsor the event.

The game is free to attend and Brielle Recreation will also offer free food and beverages for those who come out to watch the game.

“It should be a lot of fun,” said Mr. Albertelli.

The name of the national pastime was two words in 1864: “base ball,” according to a league press release. Also, Monmouth Furnace was the original name of the Allaire Iron Works in the 1800s, now a restored Wall Township village where that team started.