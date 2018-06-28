Where’s Waldo? In July, he’ll be in downtown Manasquan

MANASQUAN — This July, Waldo returns to the Borough, but where?

The iconic children’s book character with the glasses and red-and-white striped shirt, Waldo, will visit 25 different locations throughout the borough this July and the public is encouraged to try to find him.

BookTowne, at 171 Main St., is the starting point, where participating children will pick up their Find Waldo Local in Manasquan passport.

The passport will contain the names of all participating sites — to be stamped or signed for each Waldo they can find in the borough.

Those who receive stamps or signatures from 20 or more businesses will be eligible to win the grand prize, which will be drawn on July 28 at a Where’s Waldo Party in the Algonquin Theater courtyard at 3 p.m.

The top prize will include an eight-volume set of Waldo books.

“I think it’s just a great event for the whole town,” said Rita F. Maggio, owner of BookTowne. “Parents love it because they’re visiting stores they didn’t know existed.”

