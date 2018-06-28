Wall Fair runs all weekend, ending with fireworks Sunday

WALL TOWNSHIP _ The annual four-day Wall Fair — offering rides, food and entertainment for all who attend — opens Thursday, June 28, and ends Sunday with grand finale fireworks.

“It’s a great community event. People come from all over to enjoy the shows, enjoy the food. It’s the kickoff to summer,” said Amy Guiliano, the township coordinator of recreation programs.

The fairgrounds, at 1870 Bailey’s Corner Road behind the Municipal Complex, will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday; from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday; and from 4 to 11 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, the fair opens at 4 p.m. and concludes after the fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.

The fair will feature two sets of rides, one geared for young children and the other for older kids, Ms. Guiliano said.

MEGA all-you-can-ride wristbands are available for $50 each and are good for all four nights.

Nightly ride wristbands are $30 each. A $25 coupon, a $5 savings, is available for Thursday night rides only, and can be picked up at town hall or printed out from the Wall Fair Facebook page.

The fair will feature 16 food vendors, selling ice cream, cupcakes, hot dogs, empanadas, pizza, barbecue, Thai cuisine, pork roll, pierogies, lobster and more.

A beer-and-wine tent will require identification for adults, although parents may bring in young children to sit and eat.

Allaire Community Farm will provide a petting zoo and pony rides on Thursday and Friday.

Hayrides will be offered by Atlantic Farms, and fire truck rides by Wall Township Fire District 1.

Super 50/50 tickets will be sold at the information tent. The winner will be drawn Sunday evening, with proceeds going to local families who have children with autism.

Entertainment, ranging from the Wall Idol contest to the 63rd Army Band, will include a wide variety of musical performances.

THURSDAY

Thursday night entertainment begins with a performance by the Manasquan Music and Dance Academy [MMDA] at 5 p.m., followed by the Wall Intermediate School Jazz Ensemble at 6 p.m.

The Wall Idol contest starts at 7 p.m., with 12 contestants competing for a cash prize. The Lakehouse Music Academy performs at 9 p.m. Strolling the fairgrounds will be comedian and magician Tom Durnin and costumed characters such as the Transformer Bumblebee and Minecraft Steve.

FRIDAY

The Wall Township Police Department’s Youth Police Academy will hold its graduation ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday.

At 5:30 p.m., hungry emergency responders will compete in a pizza-eating contest. Fielding three-person teams will be the police department, public works department, first aid squads and emergency medical technicians.

The police department will offer a K-9 demonstration at 6 p.m. near the fair entrance.

A performance by the MMDA starts at 6:30 p.m., and the headliner ASAP band, featuring pop hits and oldies, starts at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

The RadioCon Band performs at 4 p.m.; En Pointe Dance & Acrobatics will perform at 5 p.m.; the 53rd Army Band performs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and Jobonanno and the Godsons of Soul begin at 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Costumed Star Wars characters such Darth Vader and the Jedi will visit the fairgrounds starting at 4 p.m.

The Camp Evans Base of Terror, a pre-Halloween event with scary characters, will be available for older youngsters.

The Flukes, a local band, will play at 5:30 p.m. and the Eddie Testa Band starts at 6:30 p.m.

At 9:15 p.m., the winner of the Wall Idol contest will sing the National Anthem, and then the fair will conclude with a grand fireworks display.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.