Redevelopment eyed for Circle Outlets site in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP – The planning board has recommended the township committee designate the former Peddlers Village/Circle Factory Outlets property as an area in need of redevelopment.

“It helps us create zoning conditions that can help in redeveloping the property. We consider it high-quality real estate,” Committeeman Carl Braun said.

The 21.45-acre site, on the southwest corner of Atlantic Avenue and Route 35 off the Manasquan Circle, is owned by Exit 98 Associates — Hanrahan LLC.

John P. Shibles of Exit 98 said no specific plans for the site have been made yet. “The plans will be developed by the town,” he said, and then a formal site plan will be drawn.

Mr. Shibles, of Sea Girt, said he used to drive by the site and thought it so ugly he decided to buy it and redevelop it.

“I would call it an existing town eyesore. I’m going to try to redevelop it into something that could be a wonderful amenity for our area,” he said. “I’d like to take that sow’s ear and turn it into a silk purse.”

The redevelopment designation would give the township the authority to create a redevelopment plan for the site that would override its existing Highway Business 200 zoning, Nora Coyne, township planner, said. Such a plan would specify permitted uses, zoning requirements, setbacks, design standards and other standards, Ms. Coyne said.