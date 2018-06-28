Policewoman’s gift restores sweet dreams for youngster

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — A young girl can now sleep soundly after Patrolwoman Samantha Levy presented 8-year-old Samantha “Sammi” Conway with a custom-made night light as a friendly reminder that she is always being protected by the Spring Lake Heights Police Department.

Lauren Conway, Samantha’s mother, posted on Facebook about the heartwarming gesture on Wednesday, June 20, and the post quickly went viral.

Sammi had been having trouble falling asleep at night, worried about “bad guys coming in her window.”

When Ptl. Levy heard about Samantha’s story, she told her that she would bring her something the next day.

Determined to help Sammi, she returned the following morning with a simple, but impactful homemade nightlight: A mason jar with some electric lights and a SLHPD police badge inside it with a handwritten message on the cap that reads, “We will always be here to protect you-SLHPD.”

Ptl. Levy told Sammi to put it by her window so she [and any approaching bad guys] would know the Spring Lake Heights Police Department is always there for her.

more_cs