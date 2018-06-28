New look, same family feel at Marlins

After renovations last March, Marlins is showing off a redone and brand new interior as well as brand new outdoor dining space, which was a long time coming for the establishment.

FAMILY RUN, FAMILY FEEL

Marlins, located at 1901 Ocean Ave in Point Pleasant Beach, has been family owned and operated since its inception.

“We’ve been in business for 15 years so we’re hands on, we’re involved, we’ve watched some kids turn 21 and now we’re doing their kids’ christenings,” said co-owner Diane McKenna. “We have a good clientele.”

According to McKenna, it’s been her and her husband for the 15 years of business and Marlins has a nice atmosphere with age groups that mix and blend. The long-standing clientele is a true testament to the hard work and dedication the McKennas have put into their establishment.

“We have regulars that have been with us for 15 years and are still here,” said McKenna. I call it ‘Cheers’ of Point Pleasant!”

DELECTABLE DINING & COMFORTABLE ATMOSPHERE

While Marlins offers an atmosphere that’s very comfortable, that doesn’t make the dining anything less than upscale with a menu of completely homemade offerings.

From the homemade dough, pizzas and wings to Black Angus beef burgers, chicken pot pie and chicken parmesan, everything is homemade with big portions and fresh ingredients.

Satisfy taste buds with a plethora of menu choices such as traditional starters like Fried Calamari and Crabmeat Stuffed Mushrooms to not so traditional offerings like Sandwich Bruschetta and Marlins’ Nine Layer Dip.

The menu also offers homemade soups, refreshing salads and wraps, sandwiches and burgers. The expansive menu keeps on going to endless options of pasta, beef, pizza, pork and poultry. And of course, there is a fine selection of seafood specialties.

OUTDOOR DINING

With the summer air at the Shore comes the yearning to dine outdoors while the weather is at its finest and now, after a long time coming, Marlins customers can enjoy the option of dining inside or outside on the newly added patio.

The patio offers covered outdoor seating with totally new landscape, which according to McKenna, is something that they and customers have wanted for awhile.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS

The expansive interior of Marlins caters to live entertainment as well as sports with 13 flat screen TVs for customers’ viewing pleasure. Billy Hector performs live every Wednesday evening and a DJ every Saturday as well as live entertainment scheduled at other times throughout the week.

Fridays are $4 Frenzy with everything from 23 ounce domestic beers, well drinks, house wines to shots being priced at $4. The kitchen also offers a late night menu for customers’ dining convenience.

With a great clientele base and staff, Marlins heads into another summer season of inviting specials and happenings like paint parties, private parties and more.

“We have a fabulous staff, wonderful staff, outgoing, friendly,” said McKenna. “We do everything possible to accommodate.”