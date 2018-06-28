Lifeguards file notice of claim against Belmar

BELMAR — The borough has been notified that it may become the target of an age discrimination lawsuit by three lifeguards who lost their positions in a sweeping reorganization of the Belmar Beach Patrol.
Elizabeth Zuckerman, of Zuckerman and Fisher, Princeton, whose areas of practice include discrimination, confirmed on Tuesday that she has filed a notice of Tort Claim on behalf of her clients, former lifeguard director Ray Elms, captain Harry Harsin and training officer Tim O’Donnell.
Borough attorney Greg Cannon confirmed receipt of the notice by the borough.
Ms. Zuckerman did not publicly release a copy of the claim and said her clients were withholding public comment because they “are hoping to resolve their claims without filing suit.”
