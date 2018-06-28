For 90 years Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach has been host to summers spent making memories on the Boardwalk for the local community and summertime visitors alike. Each year Jenkinson’s reaches higher with something new and exciting up their sleeve to offer customers and this year is no exception.

JENKINSON’S SUMMER 2018

Jenkinson’s puts family first while catering to the needs of all ages ensuring a fun day on the Boardwalk is had by all. Serving up delicious grub at the Pavillion, both a bar and dining room menu offer an array of options from sliders and nachos to sushi, raw bar and main entrees with customer satisfaction always at the forefront.

“We’ve tightened up the menu a little bit just to make it a lot easier for customers so the food comes out faster and there’s less wait times,” explained Joe Romano, manager at Jenkinson’s. “We get bigger and bigger every year, our clientele base gets a little bit more, especially during the daytime.”

Jenkinson’s offers oceanfront dining paired with creative flavors seven-days-a-week all summer long, beginning at 11 a.m. each day. Spend the day frolicking on the beach and then hit the bar for happy hour to enjoy perfectly paired food and drink specials Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.

Start the week off on the right foot with $3 Mondays, which means $3 16 oz. Coors Light aluminums, Blue Moon aluminums, pretzel nuggets, and chicken potstickers. You can’t beat $2 Taco Tuesday with $2 Coronitas, Margaritas and chicken or beef tacos. Whiskey and Wings Wednesdays include 50 cent crispy wings and $3 12 oz. whiskey drinks.

Ultra Thursday pairs $3 16 oz. Michelob Ultras with $4 quesadillas. Rounding out the week on a high note is Seafood Fridays with 50 cent clams on the half shell, $1 oysters on the half shell, $2.50 jumbo shrimp and $2.50 16 oz. Coors Light and Miller Lite.

And one of the newest features for Jenkinson’s this summer once again has customers’ best interests in mind. According to Romano, Point Pleasant Beach is going smoke free with no smoking anywhere on the Boardwalk or Jenkinson’s Beach to ensure everyone can breathe easy.

CABANAS COME TO JENK’S

With the success of the beach bar and the open sand section, Jenkinson’s decided to utilize the area by adding in cabanas, which are new for this summer.

“I mean we had the beach bar and we had this whole nice little beach section here, but we wanted to give it a little more of that ‘paradise’ kind of feel so we added one or two palm trees and then we added the little mini-palm trees in between there [in between the cabana daybeds] and they’re really nice,” said Romano.

And while there are cabanas on the beach, Romano is quick to ensure that they are not designed for that party feel of bottle service, but for families or various groups having certain celebrations, etc.

When renting a cabana, guests will enjoy waitress service for both food and drink, the lounge itself as well as a bit of the beach property that comes with it. For more questions and pricing, email reservations@jenkinsons.com.

CANINES & COCKTAILS

Mondays have gone to the dogs at the Jenk’s Inlet Bar from 5 to 9 p.m. for Canines & Cocktails, happy hour for you and your best friend, which is another new summer 2018 offering. There’s a fenced in area on the beach for guests to allow their dogs to run free with two different sections to separate small and large dogs.

According to Romano, after signing a waiver, you will receive a card and then each week when you show up just show your card so you and your furry friend can enjoy happy hour. Grab a cocktail from the bar and bring it into the area so you can be right there with your pup.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Jenkinson’s knows a thing or two about live entertainment and this summer will be another one for the books. Monday nights start the week off with Dueling Pianos once again, but this year with a new time beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The last Tuesday of every month is Comedy Night, which also starts at 8:30 p.m. and the other Tuesdays of the month are dedicated to Paint Parties hosted by Jersey Shore Paint Party. After having a good response with the paint parties over the winter, the parties will keep on happening all summer long with half-off pitchers of sangria and a beautiful backdrop to inspire your masterpiece.

Wednesdays are for all things country with the Country Wednesdays Concert Series and Romano shares that some big acts to look forward to this summer are RaeLynn, Danielle Bradbery and Jordan Davis.

Thursday nights are dedicated to the Nerds and fireworks, which is a big family night, according to Romano, with fireworks kicking off at 9 p.m. and the Nerds beginning to perform directly after. Fridays and Saturdays round off the week with all the best local entertainment with DJs and bands going back and forth.

Every Sunday is The Flying Mueller Brothers again this year followed by the B-Street band at night, who will be playing an extra hour later than they normally do since their crowd has been hanging out and staying.

SATURDAYS ARE FOR THE SPECIALS

Saturday nights are now home to a new special that is sure to please. Every Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight enjoy $2 Bud Light 16 oz. Aluminum Bottles. Romano explained that they noticed at a lot of places on the Jersey Shore customers pay top dollar due to prime spot, prime real estate locations, but for the younger generation that’s too much.

“They can come in here Saturday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. and for a small amount of money enjoy a great beer on the water while listening to their favorite bands and DJs and what not,” said Romano.

According to Romano, Jenkinson’s is not looking to be that overpriced place. With specials offered on every other night, Saturday was the last specials game-changer for Jenkinson’s and it was important for Romano to create a special that makes a statement.

“Yeah, we don’t want to alienate the locals,” said Romano. “We want them to know that we do care about them and we know that just because it’s summertime doesn’t mean that we should be a place that caters to just an outside clientele.

“So we thought this is the year. We’re finally going to cave in. Here’s something affordable so you don’t feel like you’re being taken advantage of and that was really that.”