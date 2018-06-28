Fireworks and Festivities

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

BARNEGAT

Location: Municipal Dock

Concert by Reunited at 7 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

MATAWAN

Location: Lake Lefferts Lakefront

Festivities begin at dusk, fireworks begin at sundown. Rain date July 1.

SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE

Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township

Enjoy rides, food and live music during July 4th Fest starting on June 30 and continuing until July 4. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. each night.

SUNDAY, JULY 1

WALL TOWNSHIP

Location: Wall Township Fairgrounds, 1870 Baileys Corner Road

Fireworks begin at dusk.

LAVALLETTE

Location: Centennial Gardens and Gazebo

Concert with patriotic music will begin at 8 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. Rain date: July 8.

SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE

Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson

Enjoy rides, food and live music. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 2

SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE

Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson

Enjoy rides, food and live music. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 3

BRADLEY BEACH

Location: Beachfront

Fireworks will be set off at 9 p.m. to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Rain date: July 7

FREEHOLD

Location: Freehold Raceway Park

Gates open at 6 p.m. Live music will be provided by Mission Dance from 7 – 9 p.m. Radio stations wRAT and WJRZ will provide music for the fireworks display and food vendors will be on hand. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Rain date: July 8

HAZLET

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, Union Avenue

Fireworks start at dusk.

KEANSBURG AMUSEMENT PARK

Location: Beachway Avenue

Fireworks start at dusk.

LAKEWOOD

Location: FirstEnergy Park

Independence Weekend Fireworks Bonanza

The BlueClaws’ biggest fireworks show of the year.

Following the BlueClaws home games every Friday and Saturday home game through Labor Day weekend.

LAKEWOOD

Location: All Wars Memorial Amphitheater, North Lake Drive.

Live music by the Wilbur Wittemann Patriotic Band at 7:30 p.m., the annual Independence Day Fireworks display over Lake Carasaljo will begin at dusk.

LACEY TOWNSHIP

Location: Lacey Township High School

Fireworks featuring live entertainment by the Tequila Rose Band. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Rain date: July 5

LAKEHURST

Location: Lake Horicon

Fireworks start at dusk.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

Location: Joe Palaia Park

This year’s Independence Day Celebration will begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks at dark. Rain Date: July 5.

SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE

Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson

Enjoy rides, food and live music. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. each night.

UNION BEACH

Location: Beachfront

Fireworks will start at dusk.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 4

ASBURY PARK

Location: Beachfront

Fireworks on the beach at dusk.

BEACHWOOD

Location: Beachfront

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

KEANSBURG AMUSEMENT PARK

Location: Beachway Avenue

Fireworks start at dusk.

LONG BRANCH

Location: OceanFest at Oceanfront Promenade

All-day event includes vendors, bands, exhibits and food. Annual rain or shine celebration. Fireworks begin at dusk.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH

Location: Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, 300 Ocean Ave.

Fireworks start at dark.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Location: Boardwalk

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE

Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 6

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS

Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor

Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. Rain Date: July 7.

WEEKLY FIREWORKS

POINT PLEASANT BEACH

Every Thursday night

Fireworks start at 9 p.m., and are viewable from any spot on the boardwalk.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Every Wednesday

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. and can be enjoyed from any spot on the boardwalk.

BRICK TOWNSHIP

SummerFest ‘18 at Windward Beach Park

Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. on July 5, 12, 19 and 26 with fireworks after every concert.