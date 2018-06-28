Fireworks and Festivities

SATURDAY, JUNE 30
BARNEGAT
Location: Municipal Dock
Concert by Reunited at 7 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.
MATAWAN
Location: Lake Lefferts Lakefront
Festivities begin at dusk, fireworks begin at sundown. Rain date July 1.
SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE
Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township
Enjoy rides, food and live music during July 4th Fest starting on June 30 and continuing until July 4. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. each night.
SUNDAY, JULY 1
WALL TOWNSHIP
Location: Wall Township Fairgrounds, 1870 Baileys Corner Road
Fireworks begin at dusk.
LAVALLETTE
Location: Centennial Gardens and Gazebo
Concert with patriotic music will begin at 8 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. Rain date: July 8.
SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE
Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson
Enjoy rides, food and live music. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
MONDAY, JULY 2
SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE
Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson
Enjoy rides, food and live music. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
TUESDAY, JULY 3
BRADLEY BEACH
Location: Beachfront
Fireworks will be set off at 9 p.m. to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Rain date: July 7
FREEHOLD
Location: Freehold Raceway Park
Gates open at 6 p.m. Live music will be provided by Mission Dance from 7 – 9 p.m. Radio stations wRAT and WJRZ will provide music for the fireworks display and food vendors will be on hand. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Rain date: July 8
HAZLET
Location: Veterans Memorial Park, Union Avenue
Fireworks start at dusk.
KEANSBURG AMUSEMENT PARK
Location: Beachway Avenue
Fireworks start at dusk.
LAKEWOOD
Location: FirstEnergy Park
Independence Weekend Fireworks Bonanza
The BlueClaws’ biggest fireworks show of the year.
Following the BlueClaws home games every Friday and Saturday home game through Labor Day weekend.
LAKEWOOD
Location: All Wars Memorial Amphitheater, North Lake Drive.
Live music by the Wilbur Wittemann Patriotic Band at 7:30 p.m., the annual Independence Day Fireworks display over Lake Carasaljo will begin at dusk.
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Location: Lacey Township High School
Fireworks featuring live entertainment by the Tequila Rose Band. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Rain date: July 5
LAKEHURST
Location: Lake Horicon
Fireworks start at dusk.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
Location: Joe Palaia Park
This year’s Independence Day Celebration will begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks at dark. Rain Date: July 5.
SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE
Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson
Enjoy rides, food and live music. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. each night.
UNION BEACH
Location: Beachfront
Fireworks will start at dusk.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 4
ASBURY PARK
Location: Beachfront
Fireworks on the beach at dusk.
BEACHWOOD
Location: Beachfront
Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
KEANSBURG AMUSEMENT PARK
Location: Beachway Avenue
Fireworks start at dusk.
LONG BRANCH
Location: OceanFest at Oceanfront Promenade
All-day event includes vendors, bands, exhibits and food. Annual rain or shine celebration. Fireworks begin at dusk.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH
Location: Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, 300 Ocean Ave.
Fireworks start at dark.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Location: Boardwalk
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE
Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson
Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 6
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS
Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor
Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. Rain Date: July 7.
WEEKLY FIREWORKS
POINT PLEASANT BEACH
Every Thursday night
Fireworks start at 9 p.m., and are viewable from any spot on the boardwalk.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Every Wednesday
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. and can be enjoyed from any spot on the boardwalk.
BRICK TOWNSHIP
SummerFest ‘18 at Windward Beach Park
Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. on July 5, 12, 19 and 26 with fireworks after every concert.