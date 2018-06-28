Cell tower application postponed again at Point Boro Planning Board

POINT PLEASANT – Residents wishing to comment on an application before the borough planning board to place telecommunication antennae on the Memorial Drive Water Tank will have to wait another month.

Representatives for Verizon Wireless were scheduled to appear before the board Thursday, June 28, to seek site plan and conditional use variance approval. However according to an updated agenda the item has been carried to the July 26 meeting.

“The plans were amended for relocating the ground equipment and need to be reviewed by the board engineer,” planning board secretary Catherine Gardner said in an email to The Ocean Star Thursday afternoon.

The application was originally scheduled to be before the board May 24, but was carried to June due to lack of a quorum.

According to the borough engineer’s report, the applicant is seeking approval to locate 12 antennae on the water tank structure as well as to construct a concrete pad with canopy to contain associated equipment cabinets on property owned by the Borough of Point Pleasant.

The site is surrounded by several residential properties, the Point Pleasant Borough Fire Department Station 75, as well as the Point Pleasant Canal.

According to Ms. Gardner, there is opposition to the application.

