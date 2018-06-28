AHS to present Patriotic Celebration on July 3

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Every July 3, the Avon Historical Society [AHS] hosts a Patriotic Celebration in front of the Avon-By-The-Sea Municipal Building, 301 Main St.
Before the ceremony, children will start to gather for the AHS’ annual decoration contest.
Those who wish to decorate bikes, hats or wagons can register at 5:45 p.m. Come out and see if you have the best patriotic decorating skills in the borough.
“We try to have it be community oriented,” Mo Hinman, AHS president, said.
“This is why we have the kids program, we want them to learn about patriotism, we want them to participate in fun things.”
Fun giveaways like T-shirts and hats could be up for grabs.
After the decorating contest is over, the traditional ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.