AHS to present Patriotic Celebration on July 3

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Every July 3, the Avon Historical Society [AHS] hosts a Patriotic Celebration in front of the Avon-By-The-Sea Municipal Building, 301 Main St.

Before the ceremony, children will start to gather for the AHS’ annual decoration contest.

Those who wish to decorate bikes, hats or wagons can register at 5:45 p.m. Come out and see if you have the best patriotic decorating skills in the borough.

“We try to have it be community oriented,” Mo Hinman, AHS president, said.