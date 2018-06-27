Walter Billick, 94, passed peacefully at home on June 18, 2018 surrounded by his wife, daughter and care giver.
Born and raised in Linden, he resided in Point Pleasant for the past 46 years. Graduated from Linden High School in 1941, he joined the U.S. Marines in 1942 and served his country for three and
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)