Walter Billick, 94, passed peacefully at home on June 18, 2018 surrounded by his wife, daughter and care giver.

Born and raised in Linden, he resided in Point Pleasant for the past 46 years. Graduated from Linden High School in 1941, he joined the U.S. Marines in 1942 and served his country for three and