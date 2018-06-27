Prudence L. Graziano

Prudence L. Graziano, 98, of Brick, passed away on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Willow Springs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Brick.

Prudy was born and raised in Queens, New York and after her marriage she lived in Jackson Heights, New York before moving to Wall Township in 1952. Prudy worked as a presser