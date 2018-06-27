Point Beach heads off ‘beach party’ organized on social media

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Organizers of the beach party planned through social media to take place in the borough have cancelled the event via an Instagram post.

According to the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department Facebook page, the agency made contact with organizers and they agreed to cancel the event.

“However, due to the nature of social media and the exposure that this event has already generated, this agency will be going forward with our planned security measures to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors this holiday weekend,” the post states.

Chief of Police Joseph Michigan expanded on the statement, noting the police department remains ready and prepared for any event that might take place on the weekend before the Fourth of July.

“I am constantly in contact with surrounding departments and with it being a holiday weekend we’re still going to have a heavy presence and we’re preparing for anything that could happen,” the chief said.

Mayor Stephen Reid said the police department is working with other local, county and state agencies on the matter.

“Our detectives got in contact with the organizers and got them to shut it down … The police department worked with the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, the state police and other departments were put on notice as well,” the mayor said.

Prior to the event’s cancellation, Toby Wolf, spokeswoman for Jenkinson’s Boardwalk said Jenkinson’s has been in contact with local law enforcement.

“I can say that we were alerted to the rumors late last week and have been in communication with local law enforcement. Overall, people will see a larger security presence in Point Pleasant Beach. We have strict beach rules which will, as always, be fully enforced,” Ms. Wolf said.

