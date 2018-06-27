Madeline Beluci Galasetti

Madeline Beluci Galasetti, 98, of Spring lake Heights, died Monday, June 25, 2018 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, peacefully surrounded by her family. Born in Neptune to Stephen and Angela Beluci, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who will be missed dearly.

She was predeceased by her husband