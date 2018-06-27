James Kelly Lennon

James Kelly Lennon, 51, of Wall Township, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018, suddenly at his home.

Born in West Orange, to the late Virginia Lennon, née Goeckel, and Enda Lennon, he was the oldest of three children. Jimmy was raised at the Jersey Shore and was a graduate of St. Rose