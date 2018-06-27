James G. “Jim” Perez

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
10 views

James G. “Jim” Perez, 73, of Mays Landing, passed away on Sunday June 24, 2018, at AtlantiCare Medical Center, Atlantic City, with his family by his side.

Jim was born in Elizabeth and raised in Linden where he graduated from Linden High School in 1962. Upon graduation, Jim entered the U.S. Navy and