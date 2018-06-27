Pit bull attack case ends with plea and sentence

BELMAR — Belmar Municipal Court Judge Dennis Lavender sentenced Mark Gannon to over $2,000 in fines and court costs in accordance to his plea deal.
The judge said he was satisfied with the outcome of the case without having it go to what he said “would have been a lengthy trial.”
Mr. Gannon was the owner of the two dogs that attacked Debra Buruchian and her 13- year-old miniature schnauzer, Jessie, in February.
Judge Lavender said that Mr. Gannon had complied with the aspects of his plea agreement, which included voluntarily euthanizing one pit bull, Earl, and sending the other, Roy, to Silver Streak Kennels, Morris, New York.
Defense attorney Thomas J. Catley was also able to secure documentation from the kennel stating that Roy will stay at the facility until the end of his natural life, which Mr. Gannon will pay $250 a month for.
With Mr. Gannon pleading guilty to two counts of potentially dangerous dogs, a state statute, and two counts of dog running at large, a borough ordinance, with one set per dog, Judge Lavender sentenced him to fines and court costs totaling $2,332.
