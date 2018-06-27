Pit bull attack case ends with plea and sentence

The judge said he was satisfied with the outcome of the case without having it go to what he said “would have been a lengthy trial.”

Mr. Gannon was the owner of the two dogs that attacked Debra Buruchian and her 13- year-old miniature schnauzer, Jessie, in February.

Judge Lavender said that Mr. Gannon had complied with the aspects of his plea agreement, which included voluntarily euthanizing one pit bull, Earl, and sending the other, Roy, to Silver Streak Kennels, Morris, New York.