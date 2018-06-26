Point Beach police react to posts about beach party

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Borough police are taking steps to prevent an unsanctioned beach party being promoted on social media from taking place on the borough’s beachfront on Friday, June 29.

According to a Facebook post by Point Pleasant Beach Police Chief Joseph Michigan, the department is “aware of an advertisement promoting a ‘beach party’ in Point Pleasant Beach on Friday.

“Based on a similar advertisement and an incident that occurred in Seaside Heights/Seaside Park over Father’s Day weekend, it is possible we may see a large crowd for this unsanctioned event,” the post reads.

Mayor Stephen Reid commented on the situation saying police officers would be stationed at each beach entrance and the situation would be closely monitored.

“We’re always open to have everyone come to our town and that’s fine, but if anyone acts up they will go to jail,” the mayor said.

The concerns stem from posts on Instagram and Facebook, which promise a free beach party featuring musical acts in Point Beach. Similar posts on social media drew a large crowd to Seaside Park where some fighting broke out on the beachfront.

No specific location in Point Pleasant Beach is being mentioned in the posts, but they do list a timeframe of noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 29.

Chief Michigan told visitors and residents to expect a “very high presence of law enforcement” on the day of the rumored party and said the department is working with other agencies to monitor the situation.

“The police department is monitoring the event very closely with the assistance of local, county, and state agencies,” the post reads.

