Officials brief residents on likely settlement of housing suit

MANASQUAN — The First Aid Squad building was packed Saturday morning as dozens of residents gathered to hear an update from the mayor and council on litigation over the borough’s affordable housing plans.

The latest development concerns likely borough approval of a new plan by local developer William Sepe for 45 units that would be split between a site on Broad Street and and one on Union Avenue. Mr. Sepe had been granted the status of an “interest party” in the lawsuit filed against Manasquan by the Fair Housing Center.

Mayor Edward Donovan told The Coast Star on Friday that the judge in the case is strongly encouraging the borough to reach a settlement in the case.

At Saturday’s meeting, Councilman Michael Mangan said, “The borough is going to be court-ordered to agree to 14 market rate units and nine affordable housing units on the Union Avenue property … [that’s] 23 [units] on Union Avenue and 22 on Broad [Street].”

“They come as a package with no affordable units on Broad and nine affordable units on Union that satisfy the affordable requirement for both properties,” he said.

Residents who spoke at the meeting raised concerns about tight parking conditions near the Broad Street site, poor accessibility for emergency vehicles and the aesthetics of proposed multi-unit buildings.

Bret Kaplan, of Beams Terrace, said “It’s an eye sore right now … The property doesn’t look good and for a landlord that’s a resident of Manasquan, I would be ashamed … I hope aesthetically you do something with it that will promote the town … I’m sure you can do something nice there,” addressing Mr. Sepe, who was in attendance.

Mr. Sepe appeared to be taking notes as residents spoke. Several asked whether he would consider selling the properties if a group of residents came together to buy them.

He responded, “No comment.”

At its next meeting on July 2, the council plans to approve a resolution accepting the affordable housing component of the proposed Fair Housing settlement. On July 16, the council is expected to act on a resolution concerning the redevelopment component of the proposed project.

According to Mr. Mangan, properties on Pearce Avenue and Main Street have been negotiated out of the pending settlement.

“If development is to occur there, it would conform to normal density requirement and go through the normal zoning proccess,” Mr. Mangan said.

