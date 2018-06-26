Chris Christie eyes move to Bay Head

BAY HEAD — Former governor Chris Christie may soon call this Jersey Shore community home.

According to a notice of settlement document found on the Ocean County Clerk’s website, the former governor and his wife Mary Pat Christie have filed documents to purchase the four-bedroom property at 312 East Ave. in Bay Head from Frank G. Hubbard and Elizabeth A. Hubbard.

“We had an inspection on the house but that is about all I know,” Mayor William Curtis said Tuesday.

“I know it is up around the 300 block on East Avenue. It is nice to have anybody come into the borough. He will be welcomed and I don’t think that it is going to be his permanent residence, I think it is going to be more of a summer home, but I don’t know that for a fact.”

The East Avenue property, constructed in 1940 and known as Lot 8, Block 33 on the borough tax map, is assessed for $2,827,100 according to a property market analysis found on the borough website.

“Notice is hereby given of a contract of sale and/or mortgage commitment between the parties hereto” the document, which was filed with the county clerk’s office June 12, states. The couple has 60 days from the filing date to close on the home.

News of the possible purchase, comes as the borough gets ready to welcome the Army Corps of Engineers Northern Ocean County Coastal Storm Damage Reduction project in September.

The Christie Administration and local oceanfront homeowners went head-to-head in court over the project, which would construct a 14-mile berm system from the Manasquan Inlet to Barnegat Inlet. Homeowners had opposed the project, arguing the existing revetment wall provided sufficient protection.

In mid-December an Ocean County Superior Court Judge ruled in favor of the state DEP’s authority to take beachfront easements.

“I think it is a little ironic that he bought the home and he is going to be protected by the rock revetment and stuff,” Mayor Curtis said.

“He was pushing very hard to get this beach renourishment and the oceanfront properties owners were fighting against it, but he’s here, that’s good.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.