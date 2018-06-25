Manasquan High School graduates 247 students

MANASQUAN — Two-hundred-and-forty-seven senior students of Manasquan High School [MHS] became alumni after they received their diplomas on the warm and sunny evening Thursday, June 21.

On the MHS Vic Kubu Warrior Field that day sat outgoing students in white and navy blue graduation robes as faculty, friends and family watched at the school’s 133rd annual commencement ceremony.

The Manasquan High School Class of 2018 Valedictorian was Cassidy Turnbach and the Salutatorian was Erin Weber. Several other students received academic achievement awards before leaving school grounds to start the next chapters in their lives.

