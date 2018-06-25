John F. McNamara

John F. ”Jack” McNamara, 87, of Wall Township, passed away on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Ocean Medical with his family by his side. Jack was born in New York, New York and raised in Jersey City. He attended St. Michaels High School and Rutgers University.
Jack served in the US Naval Reserve
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)