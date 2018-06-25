James J. Dean

James J. Dean, 77, of Belmar, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018, at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, he graduated from St. Nicholas of Tolentine High School. He attended Manhattan College, graduating with a BA in liberal arts. He married Margaret Treacy in 1963, and together